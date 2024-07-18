Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $498.49 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $498.49 million and $82.16 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.53 or 0.00047734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00041049 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00019391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

