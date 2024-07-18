ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $479,069.78 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $479,069.78 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00041004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00019282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

