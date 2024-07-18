ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.40

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 232630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in ZimVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.
