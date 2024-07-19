1,052 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 47.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.60. The company had a trading volume of 674,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,868. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

