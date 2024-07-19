1,396 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.32. 85,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,709. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $178.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

