250 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded down $29.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $894.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,655. The firm has a market cap of $353.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $935.63.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

