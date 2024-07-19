304 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ASML by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of ASML by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $28.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $895.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,241. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

