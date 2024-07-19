3,470 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

PHM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.32. The stock had a trading volume of 71,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $129.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

