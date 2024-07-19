42-coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.39 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $33,171.56 or 0.49584386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00109972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011924 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

