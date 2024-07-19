4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the stock.

4GLOBAL Stock Down 1.1 %

4GLOBAL stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. 4GLOBAL has a twelve month low of GBX 41.27 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.97). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.93.

4GLOBAL Company Profile

4GLOBAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a data, services, and software company, focuses on sporting events and the promotion and measurement of physical activities worldwide. The company offers sport technology, data and insights to governments, cities, activity providers and sport federations; DataHub, a proprietary data and software solution that convert data into actionable insight, which enables clients to promote sports participation to reduce physical inactivity, and to achieve economic, social, and healthcare outcomes.

