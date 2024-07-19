4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the stock.
4GLOBAL Stock Down 1.1 %
4GLOBAL stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. 4GLOBAL has a twelve month low of GBX 41.27 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.97). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.93.
4GLOBAL Company Profile
