5,435 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,916. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

