5,756 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 112,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,361 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.30. 2,758,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.