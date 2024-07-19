60,866 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.27% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $48.53.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
