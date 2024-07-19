60,866 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.27% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $48.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.