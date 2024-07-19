6,175 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. FIL Ltd increased its position in Nutanix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after buying an additional 2,076,377 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after buying an additional 492,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 441.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 480,069 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.7 %

NTNX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 2,828,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,944. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.