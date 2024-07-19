6,568 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

NYSE FMS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,613. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.