65,690 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 905,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,842. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,702 shares of company stock worth $3,681,741. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.