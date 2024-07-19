71,526 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FPX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,662. The stock has a market cap of $731.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $107.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.