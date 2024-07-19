9,351 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 61.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 243.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 2,108,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,618. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

