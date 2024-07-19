9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of 9F as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

9F Trading Up 2.5 %

JFU opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. 9F has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

