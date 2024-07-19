AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock Holdings Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of AAR worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 645,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIR. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

