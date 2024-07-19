AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AAR Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of AIR traded down $6.56 on Friday, hitting $66.73. 27,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

