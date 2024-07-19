ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%.
ABB Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ABBNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.36. 212,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,143. The firm has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.
About ABB
