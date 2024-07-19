ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99,950.58 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 55.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $99,950.58 and $4.79 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009561 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,776.90 or 0.99911466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00072309 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000224 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.