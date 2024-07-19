Achain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $137.42 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001615 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

