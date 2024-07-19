ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.00

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.56), with a volume of 146392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.44).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £89.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,237.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.88.

In other ActiveOps news, insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 125 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £119.98 ($155.60) per share, with a total value of £14,997.50 ($19,449.49). Insiders purchased a total of 421 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,646 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

