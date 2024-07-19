Adeia’s (ADEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Price Performance

ADEA opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Adeia has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adeia by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Adeia by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Adeia by 27.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter worth $213,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Further Reading

