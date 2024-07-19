Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 95,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,041,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Adient alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADNT

Adient Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after buying an additional 229,963 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,147,000 after acquiring an additional 161,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.