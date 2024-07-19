Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 0.9% on Insider Selling

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $556.46 and last traded at $561.68. 472,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,473,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $566.54.

Specifically, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,063,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 36,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

