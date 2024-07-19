Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $176.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.47.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $155.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82. The firm has a market cap of $251.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

