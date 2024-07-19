AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $159,060,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AECOM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $88.78. 137,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,459. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -995.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

