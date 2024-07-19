aelf Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $289.06 million and $16.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,757,731 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

