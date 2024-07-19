Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.41

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$105.41 and last traded at C$105.36, with a volume of 480503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$102.23.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.09. The stock has a market cap of C$51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.07%.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. Insiders have sold 163,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

