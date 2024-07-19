Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 4.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 95,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 203,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Agora Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 7.84. The company has a market cap of $225.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 57.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.
