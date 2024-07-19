Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 4.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:APIGet Free Report) shares were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 95,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 203,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 7.84. The company has a market cap of $225.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Agora (NASDAQ:APIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 57.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Agora by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 143,501 shares during the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

