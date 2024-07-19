Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 4.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 95,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 203,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Agora Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 7.84. The company has a market cap of $225.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 57.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agora Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Agora by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 143,501 shares during the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

