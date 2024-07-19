Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 52-Week High at $240.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $240.50 and last traded at $237.01, with a volume of 7260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alexander’s

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.