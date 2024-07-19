Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.29 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $33.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00042108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,229,236,466 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

