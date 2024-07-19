Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ALLT opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.89%. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

