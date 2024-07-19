Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

