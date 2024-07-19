Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $42.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

