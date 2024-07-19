Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
Shares of ALLY opened at $42.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.
Ally Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
