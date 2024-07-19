Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 936,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $45.35 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.38 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

