Alpha Family Trust Has $911,000 Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Alpha Family Trust cut its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 212.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ APP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.