Alpha Family Trust Makes New $276,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,673,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,472,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,127,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243,480. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.