Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.78 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.54 million, a PE ratio of -419.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

