Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $180.11 and last traded at $183.56. Approximately 17,363,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 42,383,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.