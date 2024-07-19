American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 295.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.41% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QINT opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $231.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.0334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

