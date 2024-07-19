American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.48 and last traded at $124.61. 131,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 305,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

