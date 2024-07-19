American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. 855,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

