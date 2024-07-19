Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.21 and a 1-year high of $338.98. The stock has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

