AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE AMN traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 290,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.