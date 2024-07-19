Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Sunday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.93.

Shares of CP opened at C$114.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.06. The stock has a market cap of C$106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. Insiders have sold a total of 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

