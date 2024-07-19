Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $180.88

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $181.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Connections by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

